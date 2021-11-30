Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Bought by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,107,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,185,000 after acquiring an additional 48,925 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBW opened at $87.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.86. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $70.39 and a 1 year high of $138.60.

