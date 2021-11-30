Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Newmont (NEM)

Newmont (NYSE: NEM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/29/2021 – Newmont had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $95.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$95.00 to C$92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $66.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Newmont was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $81.00.

10/13/2021 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $81.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $82.00 to $81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.40. 6,120,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,407,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.77.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,491 shares of company stock worth $1,998,540 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 980.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

