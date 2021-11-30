Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) CFO P. Sean Burke Sells 100,946 Shares of Stock

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

