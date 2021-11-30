Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,215 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,988% compared to the average volume of 154 call options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COR. Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CoreSite Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.23.

NYSE:COR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,512. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $173.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.30.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 246.60%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,627 shares of company stock worth $825,194 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 340.9% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

