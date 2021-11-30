Iridium Reaches Market Capitalization of $787,014.40 (IRD)

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Iridium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0333 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Iridium has a total market cap of $787,014.40 and approximately $4,975.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Iridium has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00066939 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00071706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00093391 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,558.70 or 0.07944959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,328.82 or 0.99913301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021875 BTC.

Iridium Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 23,649,099 coins. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iridium’s official website is ird.cash . Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

