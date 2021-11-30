iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,939 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,749,000 after purchasing an additional 787,185 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $47,409,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,649,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,682,000. Finally, RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,532,000.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $106.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.15. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $107.15.

