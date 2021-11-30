iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USHY. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 542.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:USHY traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.82. 5,136,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average is $41.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.