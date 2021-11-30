iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 80,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $97.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.32. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $86.18 and a twelve month high of $100.48.

