iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 148,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,757,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $73.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.