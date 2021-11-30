iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,617 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF worth $65,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXUS. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 998.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of IXUS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.33. The stock had a trading volume of 66,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,096. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.12.

