iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a growth of 78.4% from the October 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 662.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter.

SUSB opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.88. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

