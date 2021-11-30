iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Bought by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,366,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 285,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,430,000 after acquiring an additional 60,893 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,445,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,461,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,948,000.

Shares of SUSL stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.99. 25,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,165. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.22. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $84.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

