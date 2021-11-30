iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 127.0% from the October 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 609,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 214,367.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,658,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,609,000 after buying an additional 18,649,971 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,397,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,618,000 after buying an additional 703,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,579,000 after buying an additional 134,067 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,419,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,552,000 after buying an additional 630,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,398,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,037,000 after buying an additional 246,555 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:COMT traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $34.03. 988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,078. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $38.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47.

