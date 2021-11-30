iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,603 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 248,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,568,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 261,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.17. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

