iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 19,670 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,753,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the second quarter valued at $533,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 66.3% in the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EPOL opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

