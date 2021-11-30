iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 176,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,620,884 shares.The stock last traded at $75.52 and had previously closed at $76.37.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.96.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,114,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,440,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,702,000 after acquiring an additional 876,597 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $72,110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,137,000 after acquiring an additional 720,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $56,462,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.