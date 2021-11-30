iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Reduced by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 6.4% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 24,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF opened at $304.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.