iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stock Position Boosted by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 12.0% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned about 0.65% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $76,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $926,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 102,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,039,000 after purchasing an additional 36,110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 177,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $273.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.21. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $213.47 and a 1-year high of $279.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

