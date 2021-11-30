iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $19,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

IWS stock opened at $118.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.93 and a 1 year high of $123.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

