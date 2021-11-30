iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWY stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.14. The stock had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,466. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $125.74 and a twelve month high of $175.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.09.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.