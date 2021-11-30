iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 21.6% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,559 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,250 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,255 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $465.48. 230,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,272,466. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $475.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $454.55 and a 200-day moving average of $442.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.