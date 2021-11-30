iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $464.11 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $475.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $454.55 and a 200-day moving average of $442.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.