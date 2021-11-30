iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Trimmed by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 6.9% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after buying an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,648,000 after buying an additional 341,716 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,215,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,258,000 after buying an additional 175,499 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,898,000 after buying an additional 210,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,867,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,722,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter.

IVW opened at $83.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.40. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

