iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $13,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13,255,637.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,060,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,451 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,488.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,136,000 after purchasing an additional 657,065 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,191,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,998.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 202,372 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 726,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,829,000 after purchasing an additional 84,154 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $84.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.76 and a 200 day moving average of $81.76. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.64 and a 1 year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

