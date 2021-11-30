iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) is Polianta Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Polianta Ltd lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 38.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,800 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 3.8% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $8,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $135.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.75. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $104.80 and a twelve month high of $144.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

