iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the October 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $135.31 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $104.80 and a 52 week high of $144.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.364 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

