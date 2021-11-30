iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the October 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:IJT opened at $135.31 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $104.80 and a 52 week high of $144.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.75.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.364 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
