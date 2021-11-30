iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,610 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2,695.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $32.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

