Islay Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 390.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 80,506 shares during the period. Ancient Art L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,869,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $616,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $928,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 103,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $228,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 44,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET stock opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 33.89%.

Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

