Islay Capital Management LLC Takes $108,000 Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,586 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,891,000 after purchasing an additional 186,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in UFP Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,973,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,721,000 after acquiring an additional 32,236 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,664,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,736,000 after acquiring an additional 328,650 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,258,000 after acquiring an additional 21,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,275,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,845,000 after buying an additional 555,622 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $86.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.25. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.10.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.11%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

