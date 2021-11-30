IWG (LON:IWG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $269.50

IWG plc (LON:IWG) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 269.50 ($3.52) and last traded at GBX 272.10 ($3.56), with a volume of 386708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283 ($3.70).

IWG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of IWG in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of IWG in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 324.50 ($4.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,044.81, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of £2.74 billion and a PE ratio of -4.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 295.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 310.43.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

