Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 742,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $57,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,950,846. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day moving average of $80.06. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $70.09 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

