Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $40.31 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $40,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,453. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.21. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $228.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

In other Zoetis news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

