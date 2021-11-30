Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $79.55 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,945,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123,244 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $79,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 69.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,296,859. The company has a market cap of $164.51 billion, a PE ratio of 197.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average is $27.46.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

