Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $18.01

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.01, but opened at $17.19. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.19, with a volume of 35 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Janux Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.30.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 891.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

