Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Up 96.2% in November

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 96.2% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Jardine Matheson stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.25. 10,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,952. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Jardine Matheson has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $68.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.12.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. is a diversified Asian-based group with unsurpassed experience in the region. It holds interests directly in Jardine Pacific (100%) and Jardine Motors (100%), while its 85%-held Group holding company, Jardine Strategic, holds interests in Hongkong Land (50%), Dairy Farm (78%), Mandarin Oriental (79%) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (75%) (JC&C).

