JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

JDEPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded JDE Peet’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a report on Friday, August 6th.

JDE Peet’s stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,762. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. JDE Peet’s has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $43.00.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

