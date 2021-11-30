Jeanmichel Ribieras Purchases 10,000 Shares of Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) Stock

Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.07 per share, for a total transaction of $310,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Sylvamo stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $30.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Sylvamo Corp has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $36.45.
Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sylvamo Corp will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Sylvamo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.
About Sylvamo
Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.
