Jeanmichel Ribieras Purchases 10,000 Shares of Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) Stock

Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.07 per share, for a total transaction of $310,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Sylvamo stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $30.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Sylvamo Corp has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sylvamo Corp will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLVM. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at $968,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the third quarter worth $497,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Sylvamo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

