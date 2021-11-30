Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Barratt Developments plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Barratt Developments in a research note issued on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barratt Developments’ FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $23.86.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

