Jetcoin Price Down 19.1% Over Last Week (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 30th. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0373 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $475,901.58 and approximately $88,109.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00044315 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008246 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.75 or 0.00236590 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00088606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.