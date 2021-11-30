JOE (JOE) Price Tops $3.25

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 30th. JOE has a total market cap of $418.94 million and approximately $19.28 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE coin can now be bought for about $3.25 or 0.00005578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JOE has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00064732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00071970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00093806 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,630.12 or 0.07941775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,309.83 or 1.00015360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 128,828,449 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

