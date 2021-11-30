JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Short Interest Update

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the October 31st total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 29,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,610. JOFF Fintech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $137,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $144,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter worth $205,000.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

