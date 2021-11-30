John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) Shares Purchased by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF alerts:

JHSC opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $38.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average is $35.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.