JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $53.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.53.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $52.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average of $43.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

