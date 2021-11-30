JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
BTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Shares of NYSE:BTI traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.74. 253,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.31.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
