JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.74. 253,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,416,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,619,000 after buying an additional 575,603 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at $881,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 490.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

