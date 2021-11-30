Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $215.81 Million

Brokerages expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to report $215.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.20 million and the lowest is $212.44 million. Kadant posted sales of $168.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $783.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $780.50 million to $788.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $900.37 million, with estimates ranging from $881.22 million to $919.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total value of $976,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 777 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total transaction of $159,751.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,910 shares of company stock worth $11,001,835. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 52.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Kadant in the third quarter worth $372,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 39.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Kadant by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

KAI stock opened at $236.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.89. Kadant has a 12-month low of $126.29 and a 12-month high of $240.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.29%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

