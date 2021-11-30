Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 79.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,356,000 after purchasing an additional 62,053 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KAI has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 2,200 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total value of $439,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $379,224.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,910 shares of company stock worth $11,001,835 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $236.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.29 and a 52 week high of $240.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.89.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

