Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.63

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 4990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaltura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Kaltura from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kaltura Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaltura Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

