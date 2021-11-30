Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kellogg (NYSE:K) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,668 shares of company stock worth $26,115,084 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K opened at $63.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day moving average is $63.84. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.39%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

