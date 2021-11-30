Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

PPRUY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, October 1st.

PPRUY stock opened at $77.67 on Friday. Kering has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.75.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

