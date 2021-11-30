Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives $32.85 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.85.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Keyera from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of KEYUF traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,123. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46. Keyera has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

